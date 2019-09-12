Orgeron receives high praise from LSU fans during weekly radio show

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 2-0 start, No. 4 national ranking, and nine touchdown passes already for No. 9 Joe Burrow are fueling the fire for Tiger fans everywhere.
Some of those showed up Wednesday night for Coach O’s live radio show, while others called in to give Ed Orgeron high praise for the success LSU has seen with him as the head coach.
Kickoff with Northwestern State in Death Valley is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.
The 0-2 Demons have given up 75 points to UT Martin and Midwestern State, an average of 37.5.
There’s no telling how many points the Tigers might score with Burrow, who’s won three player of the week awards this week.
