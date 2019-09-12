Newly-founded Esports club at SU Lab raising money for gaming computers, equipment

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Times are changing and the days of limiting your kids’ time on their gaming consoles and computers are slowly fleeting.
Competitive gaming, or Esports, has become a ridiculously lucrative full-time endeavor for teens and young adults across the nation.
Recently, a 16-year-old from Pennsylvania brought home $3 million as the first ever Fortnite World Cup solo champion.
The spur of popularity surrounding professional gaming has caused colleges to begin Esports programs much like the one at LSU.
Over the summer, Christopher Turner founded an Esports club at Southern University Labratory High School to get kids the training and experience needed to excel in the highly-lucrative and emerging field of professional competitive gaming.
Turner says the program needs to money to purchase necessary computers and gaming equipment for students to build and use in their efforts to use gaming on their path to higher education.
“The competitive leagues offer scholarships to help students pay for college,” Turner says. “Nowadays, colleges offer Esports programs for students, which creates a new viable path to college for those who may never have considered obtaining a higher education.”
Turner started a crowdfunding campaign on FundMyTeam.com to raise $5,000.
He says the goal of the SU Lab Esports club is to “provide an outlet to all students to relieve stress through gaming, as well as forming competitive teams that will be part of yearly competitions.”
One such competition is the High School Esports League. Over 1,500 high schools nationwide compete in the HSEL for trophies, varsity letters, college scholarships and prizes. The HSEL Spring Majors tournament offered over $174,000 in prizes last February.
“If college students are the future of the gaming and esports industry, then high school students are the future of the future,” Mark “Garvey” Candella, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Twitch, the world’s leading gaming live-streaming platform, said.
If you would like to donate and support the development of SU Lab’s Esports Club, click here.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.