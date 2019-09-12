LSP investigating fatal vehicle vs. 18-wheeler crash on I-12 near O’Neal lane

LSP is investigating a fatal vehicle vs. 18-wheeler crash that happened on I-12 on Sept. 12, 2019. (Source: DOTD)
By Nick Gremillion | September 12, 2019 at 1:12 PM CDT - Updated September 12 at 1:12 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police are currently investigating a fatal vehicle vs. 18-wheeler crash on I-12 westbound just west O’Neal Lane.

Trooper Taylor Scrantz said the driver of the smaller vehicle is deceased. The crash happened shortly happened before 1 p.m. on Sept. 12.

Traffic is currently backed up from just before O’Neal Lane to past the Denham Springs exit.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

