LSP investigating fatal vehicle vs. 18-wheeler crash on I-12 near O’Neal lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police are currently investigating a fatal vehicle vs. 18-wheeler crash on I-12 westbound just west O’Neal Lane.
Trooper Taylor Scrantz said the driver of the smaller vehicle is deceased. The crash happened shortly happened before 1 p.m. on Sept. 12.
Traffic is currently backed up from just before O’Neal Lane to past the Denham Springs exit.
This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.
