LPSO arrests 14-year-old Springfield High student accused of bringing handgun on campus

SPRINGFIELD, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputies say they have arrested a 14-year-old student for allegedly bringing a handgun onto the campus of Springfield High School.
Sheriff Jason Ard said other students at the school spotted the student with the handgun around 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 12 and notified school officials.
Springfield High’s administration immediately contacted the school resource officer (SRO) and the Springfield Police Department.
“The weapon was secured & the student was removed from campus immediately. The campus was searched as a precaution. The all-clear was given,” Ard said.
“At no time did the student threaten any other students or employees on the campus. Students are proceeding with their normal schedule. Once the law enforcement investigation is completed, the Livingston Parish Public School System will follow appropriate policy and procedure to determine further action,” Livingston Parish School System Superintendent Joe Murphy said.
The 14-year-old male student will be booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center on the charge of possession of a weapon on campus.
“‘The process and protocols currently in place worked as they should. Our working relationship with our local law enforcement partners like the Springfield Police Department today was seamless. Our SRO on campus & the relationship we have with the Livingston Parish School System is a good one - one that benefits each and every one of the students on campuses across this parish,” Ard said.
