La. songwriting competition to award over $55,000 in college scholarships

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High school songwriters across Louisiana will showcase their work and compete for over $55,000 in college scholarships.
The George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts (GRFA) will host its inaugural Scholarship Songwriting Competition in partnership with the Trombone Shorty Foundation. Three songwriters will be awarded $10,000 in scholarships, a chance to record their winning songs in a professional recording studio under the mentorship of Grammy-winning producers and engineers, as well as the opportunity to perform their song on stage at Shorty Fest, a benefit concert held during Jazz Fest in New Orleans.
To celebrate the addition of songwriting to GRFA’s annual scholarship art contest, the 2020 contest theme is “The Art of Sound,” showing the connection between music and visual art through an original work of art or song. Songwriters and Artists can now submit their original artwork or song/lyrics here.
The deadline to submit entries is Jan. 17, 2020.
Judges for the competition include Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews, Jon Batiste, Lauren Daigle, and many more. Click here for a full list of judges.
For more information, and to register, click here.
