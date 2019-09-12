La. songwriting competition to award over $55,000 in college scholarships

The George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts (GRFA) will host its inaugural Scholarship Songwriting Competition in partnership with the Trombone Shorty Foundation. Three songwriters will be awarded $10,000 in scholarships, a chance to record their winning songs in a professional recording studio under the mentorship of Grammy-winning producers and engineers, as well as the opportunity to perform their song on stage at Shorty Fest, a benefit concert held during Jazz Fest in New Orleans.