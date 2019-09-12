La. to receive $10.7M maternal and child health grant

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana is set to receive nearly $11 million from the Department of Health and Human Services as part of the Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting Award Program, Senator Dr. Bill Cassidy announced Thursday, Sept. 12.
The grant is worth $10,710,642.
Cassidy’s office says Louisiana has the second highest recorded rate in the country for mothers dying due to complications during pregnancy or child birth.
“As a doctor and senator, ensuring the well-being of Louisianans is my top priority. The birth of a new child should be a celebration, not wrapped in tragedy. Our federal, state and local officials must work together to take on this issue and protect the lives of new mothers,” Cassidy said.
Maternal mortality rates are higher among African American women than others, Cassidy’s office says. In August, Cassidy secured a provision in the Lower Health Care Costs Act to support the training of healthcare professionals in order to reduce and prevent discrimination when it comes to services such as prenatal care, labor care, birthing, and postpartum care. The package has passed through the Senate committee process and awaits a vote on the Senate floor.
