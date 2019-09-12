Gretna police involved in shootout; no one injured

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - Gretna police were involved in a shootout near a business on Wednesday night. No one was injured, but police say at least 20 shots were fired.
The incident happened around 10:37 p.m. in the 90 blk. of the Westbank Expressway. Police said they were patrolling near a business in the area when they noticed the suspect, Herman Franklin, 42, allegedly looking into windows.
Police approached the man and said he ran away. As one of the officers followed, Franklin allegedly opened fire, shooting 17 rounds from a .9 mm handgun. An officer returned fire, shooting three times.
Franklin dropped his gun to the ground, police said. He was arrested on scene.
The suspect was allegedly carrying marijuana.
He was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, illegal carrying of a weapon while in possession of a controlled substance, possession, and resisting an officer.
