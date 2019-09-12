‘Funky’ craft coffee, cocktails, and beignets coming to downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you frequent downtown, particularly the intersection of Laurel and Third Streets, you’ve probably been missing out on your morning cup of coffee or afternoon cocktail at the Magpie Cafe in the Commerce Building.
The coffee shop closed the doors on its downtown location in June.
A new tenant has since moved in and is planning on opening up shop this fall.
The Vintage, a funky and unique new gathering space, promises to bring craft coffee, gourmet beignets, and creative cocktails to the downtown Baton Rouge area.
The menu is still a work in progress, but the new venue will be open for breakfast, lunch, and happy hour. Breakfast plates and southern staples like shrimp and grits will get your day started on the right foot, followed by tasty salads, small plates, and appetizers in the afternoon and evening to accompany a list of wines, champagnes, and cocktails.
“More people are living and working in Downtown Baton Rouge every day and we want to give them a gathering place to enjoy delicious food or a few drinks,” said Paul McGoey, CEO of OnePack hospitality group, owner of the highly successful Provisions on Perkins which opened last summer. “Stop in with a friend for coffee on the way to work, enjoy happy hour with coworkers after leaving the office, or slow down on the weekend with gourmet beignets. The Vintage has a vibe for all.”
"This is going to be a big addition to The Commerce Building and a big addition to the downtown community," said Davis Rhorer, Executive Director of the Downtown Development District. "The diversity of Third Street was intentionally designed with hotels, residential developments, entertainment venues, and restaurants; The Vintage will provide yet another reason to visit downtown."
The Vintage is planning on opening this fall. No official date has been set.
