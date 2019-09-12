FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot weather dominates rest of week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No challenges at all with your Thursday morning weather – all dry on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar, good visibility and starting out in the low/mid 70°s.
By mid to late morning, temperatures will already be pushing into the mid/upper 80°s, a high once again this afternoon in the mid 90°s – so that means your “feels like” temperature will be in the range of 103°. As far as rainfall is concerned, a few spotty showers “could” develop today, but we’re still looking at only 10% coverage.
Overnight, fair skies and mild – a low of 73°; tomorrow, the same basic forecast – mostly sunny, hot and mainly dry – a high Friday of 95°.
