FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot, dry conditions persist; TS Humberto expected to form in next couple days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We continue with the current run of hot and mainly dry weather through Friday and Saturday with mid 90s in the forecast both days. Friday looks to be dry for just about everyone and the current First Alert Forecast sets rain chances at just 20% or less Saturday.
Tailgaters on The Bluff and around Death Valley may have to dodge a shower or two during the afternoon, but both games are likely to be rain-free. Just be ready for the summer-like temperatures with kickoff in the upper 80s.
The disturbance in the southern Bahamas is now expected to become Tropical Storm Humberto in the next couple of days, but does not look to be a threat for Louisiana. As of 4 p.m. Thursday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) relabeled Invest 95L as Potential Tropical Cyclone #9 (PTC #9). While there’s no closed low as of yet, designation as a potential tropical cyclone allows the NHC to begin issuing tropical advisories, as well as tropical watches and warnings prior to the system becoming a tropical depression or storm. The 4 p.m. forecast for PTC #9 projects a landfall as Humberto along the Florida Peninsula Saturday, Sept. 14 and then moving northward and staying out of the Gulf.
With PTC #9 remaining well to our east, the Storm Team has reduced the potential for rain Sunday and early next week. For the time being, set rain chances at 30% to 40% Sunday and all of next week, with afternoon highs running in the low 90s right into the following weekend.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.