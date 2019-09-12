FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot, dry conditions persist; TS Humberto expected to form in next couple days

The disturbance in the southern Bahamas is now expected to become Tropical Storm Humberto in the next couple of days, but does not look to be a threat for Louisiana. As of 4 p.m. Thursday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) relabeled Invest 95L as Potential Tropical Cyclone #9 (PTC #9). While there’s no closed low as of yet, designation as a potential tropical cyclone allows the NHC to begin issuing tropical advisories, as well as tropical watches and warnings prior to the system becoming a tropical depression or storm. The 4 p.m. forecast for PTC #9 projects a landfall as Humberto along the Florida Peninsula Saturday, Sept. 14 and then moving northward and staying out of the Gulf.