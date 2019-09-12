Bayou Lacombe Seafood Sliders

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - What’s better than a crab cake on a mini bun? These fried crab sliders are the perfect Game Day appetizer or snack during halftime. Your guests will not be disappointed!
Prep Time: 30 minutes
Yields: 20 sliders
Ingredients:
1 pound lump crabmeat
½ pound (21–25 count) boiled shrimp, peeled, deveined, and finely chopped
20 mini hamburger or slider buns
½ cup vegetable oil
¼ cup minced onion
¼ cup minced celery
¼ cup minced red bell pepper
1 tbsp minced garlic
¼ cup sliced green onions
2 eggs
2 cups seasoned Italian bread crumbs
salt and black pepper to taste
Louisiana hot sauce to taste
2 cups shredded cabbage
½ cup prepared tartar or rémoulade sauce
lettuce for garnish, optional
tomato for garnish, optional
Method:
Pick through the crabmeat to remove any shells.
In a 1-gallon, cast iron Dutch oven, heat oil to 350°F.
In a large mixing bowl, combine vegetables and eggs. Using a wooden spoon, blend until thoroughly mixed then add crabmeat and shrimp. Sprinkle in enough bread crumbs to hold the mixture together, being careful not to make the mixture too dry. Season to taste using salt, pepper, and hot sauce.
Roll the mixture into 1-inch balls, sprinkle with remaining bread crumbs, and fry until golden brown. Transfer to a large platter lined with paper towel to drain and set aside.
In a medium mixing bowl, combine cabbage and tartar or rémoulade sauce, mixing well.
To serve, place a spoonful of coleslaw on bottom slider bun then top with a seafood ball. Add garnishes as desired and cover with top of bun. Enjoy.
