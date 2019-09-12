Baton Rouge Firefighter, Bahamian native collecting donations for Dorian relief

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s been almost two weeks since Hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas.
On Wednesday, Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said an estimated 2,500 people are listed as missing in the Bahamas in Hurricane Dorian’s aftermath.
More than a week after Dorian smashed thousands of homes on the country’s Grand Bahama and Abaco islands, the death toll stood at 50 and was expected to rise, with search-and-rescue crews still making their way through the ruins.
A Baton Rouge Firefighter and Bahamian native is heading up efforts to provide relief in his home country.
Jehu Poitier was born and raised in Nassau. He still has family members and friends who live on the islands.
“To know that these are my people, you know we are 300,000 people," said Poitier. “We have over 70,000 people displaced. The list just grew to about 2,500 people missing and 50 people confirmed dead. For a country this small, that is a devastating blow to us. So we all feel the impact of it."
Poitier is collecting non-perishable donations and items that will help Bahamian residents in the aftermath of Dorian. The items are listed below.
His friends on the ground said they also need items like can openers and small portable charcoal grills that can be easily used to open and prepare food.
If you have any questions for Poitier or would like to contact him about Bahamian relief efforts, you can call him at 225-241-3089.
Eventually, he will need volunteers to help sort through the donations and load them into a shipping container to send to Miami.
You can drop off donation items at the following Baton Rouge Fire Stations:
- Station #7 5758 Claycut Rd 225-389-4653
- Station #9 4025 Perkins Rd 225-389-4655
- Station #12 555 Government St 225-389-4658
- Station #13 835 Sharp Rd 225-389-4659
- Station #14 4121 Harding Blvd 225-389-4660
- Station #15 3150 Brightside Dr 225-389-5335
- Station #18 1993 N. Flannery Rd 225-389-4670
- Station #19 11010 Coursey Blvd 225-389-5243
- Fire Department HQ 8011 Merle Gustafson Dr 225-354-1400
- Eastside Fire Protection 15094 Old Hammond Hwy 225-272-7779
- Zachary Fire Department 4525 Main St, Zachary 225-654-0026
- Pointe Coupee Fire Protection District 5 2384 Marganza Hwy 225-638-7252
- Emla Care Family Clinic 7278 Highland Rd. Suite B 225-367-1022
- Lagniappe Pharmacy 14639 Airline Hwy Suite 114 225-402-4084 and 3490 Drusilla Lane 225-367-6488
- Rouse’s Market 40017 LA-42 225-622-4817
