Sean Payton holds conference call with New Orleans Media before Rams game

Going back to the fact that you guys have played Los Angeles quite a bit the last couple of years, does that help when you’re getting prepared for the stuff that Sean McVay does with all the pre-snap movement when you’re seeing a team for the fourth time in three years as opposed to maybe first time? “You referenced gameplans, you reference plays in games and there’s some tweaking that’ll go on. But I think that yes, there is a familiarity having played them twice last year and then once the season before. So you look closely at that and then you put on or put in what you think suits your team now to go along with it.”