Saints kicker named NFC’s Special Teams Player of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz has been named the NFC’s Special Teams Player of the Week.
Lutz, is currently in his fourth season with the Saints out of Georgia State. He made the 58-yard game-winning field goal Monday night against the Texans in the season-opening victory in the Superdome.
Earlier in the game, Lutz made a 32-yard and 47-yard field goals. He also converted all three extra-point attempts. The game-winning field goal was the longest of Lutz’s career.
Next up for the Saints the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, September 15 at 3:25 P.M. in Los Angeles.
