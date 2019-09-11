Livingston officials dusting off old master plan to address critical issues facing parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials in Livingston Parish are in talks to dust off a master plan that’s been shelved for years to overhaul things like drainage and zoning for economic development.
"The goal is really to better Livingston Parish," said Kayla Johnson, a board member on the Master Plan Review Committee.
Back in 2012 and 2013, the parish council unveiled and approved a master plan called Envision Livingston to address the parish’s critical needs, but it was never implemented. Now, a committee has been formed by the parish council to reactivate the plan.
“One of the things that I feel firmly about is we need to, before we go back and plan another master plan, we need a study for a master drainage plan and lets build around that drainage,” said Johnson.
Head of the Livingston Economic Development Council, David Bennett, says he’s focused on developing the economic corridor that was established by the master plan.
“The more infrastructure that is in place up front, obviously is better. We all would agree with that in general, however there are money constraints,” said Bennett.
Many board members know changes will have to be made to the original document, but believe if you develop around drainage and infrastructure, the zoning will fall into place.
“It’s about taking the current plan and figuring out where it needs to be modified, such that it can be updated,” said District 9 Councilman Shane Mack.
Mack wants to start to focus on some of the main parts of the previous master plan that the parish can afford for next year’s budget.
“Trying to develop a good plan, determining exactly what it’s going to cost to update, and then going and funding those improvement plans, so we make sure our parish develops properly and it’s a good place to live,” said Mack.
He also tells WAFB he hopes to get other council members on board to support this Master Plan Review Committee and move forward in 2020.
