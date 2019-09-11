Invest 95-L continues tracking towards Gulf of Mexico

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Invest 95-L continues to move towards the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center has upped development chances to 60% within the next 5 days.
Long range weather models remain mixed on whether this system will be able to become an organized tropical cyclone once it enters the West Gulf of Mexico. We are still in peak hurricane season so we should be keeping an eye on this system for sure, but it is nothing to get too worked up about at this time.
Model plots show this system making it’s way to SE Louisiana or as far east as the Florida Panhandle sometime Sunday or Monday. Unorganized storms like Invest 95-L are very hard to forecast future tracks because of a lack of a well-defined center.
Right now the GFS model shows manageable rainfall totals of 0.5-3.5-inches of rain from now through Tuesday across our local area. The highest totals appear more on the eastern side of whatever develops ranging from 5-8-inches from Grand Isle NE to Gulfport/Biloxi.
