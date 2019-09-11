FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot weather dominates rest of week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hot weather continues to dominate locally through the remainder of the week.
Highs will top out in the mid 90s daily from Thursday through Saturday, with rain chances running 20% or less. Our focus begins to shift over the weekend as a tropical disturbance currently over the SE Bahamas potentially heads toward the eastern Gulf of Mexico. A tropical depression or storm could develop, but considerable model discrepancies persist on the eventual track.
That’s not unusual for a system that’s in its formative stages and has yet to produce a well defined center of low pressure. For now, we’ll go with scattered showers and t-storms from Sunday into early next week, with an eye to the Gulf and the track of that system.
If it stays east, we would likely stay in a relatively dry pattern; any track closer to us would obviously lead to better rain chances.
