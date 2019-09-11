FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry, hot days ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -Not many umbrellas will be required over the course of the next few days and starting with this morning, it’s a quiet scan on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar with only “limited” activity expected later today.
In the meantime, we’re starting off with temperatures about a handful of degrees “too warm” for this time of year but not as steamy as it could be – in the mid 70°s and “feels like” the mid 70°s – on the way to an afternoon high in the mid 90°s and rainfall will be spotty, less than 20% coverage.
Overnight, mostly fair skies – a low of 73°; tomorrow, the same basic forecast – very little if any wet weather, hot – a high of 94°.
