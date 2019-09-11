Firefighters run stairs inside Tiger Stadium to remember 9/11 attacks

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - First responders in the capital region gathered Wednesday morning to remember the lives lost 18 years ago during the 9/11 attacks on the United States.
LSU officials cleared the way for firefighters to climb the stairs inside Tiger Stadium.
Firefighters representing departments across the state, including St. George, Thibodeaux, and Gonzales, met around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Step. 11 for the memorial stair climb.
First responders gathered and prayed before gearing up in up to 70 pounds of equipment and ascending over 100 stairs.
