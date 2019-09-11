BRFD holds moment of silence for firefighters lost on 9/11

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Members of the Baton Rouge Fire Department gathered this morning at 7:46 a.m., the exact time the first plane hit the World Trade Center.
First responders held a moment of silence to reflect on those who ran into danger.
While others were running away. This is an annual event for BRFD and one that will continue for years to come.
Over 340 firefighters died as a result of the 9/11 Attacks. Tragically, that number continues to climb due to what is known as the “9/11 illness.”
