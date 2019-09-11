BRFD holds moment of silence for firefighters lost on 9/11

By Nick Gremillion | September 11, 2019 at 12:57 PM CDT - Updated September 11 at 1:29 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Members of the Baton Rouge Fire Department gathered this morning at 7:46 a.m., the exact time the first plane hit the World Trade Center.

First responders held a moment of silence to reflect on those who ran into danger.

While others were running away. This is an annual event for BRFD and one that will continue for years to come.

Over 340 firefighters died as a result of the 9/11 Attacks. Tragically, that number continues to climb due to what is known as the “9/11 illness.”

Firefighters with the Baton Rouge Fire Department hold a moment of silence for the more than 340 firefighters lost during the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on Sept. 11, 2019. (Source: WAFB)

