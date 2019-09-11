5 arrested in heroin bust at multiple locations; multiple guns seized

5 arrested in heroin bust at multiple locations; multiple guns seized
Five men were arrested Wednesday, Sept. 11 as part of an EBRSO drug bust. (Source: EBRSO)
By Rachael Thomas | September 11, 2019 at 4:26 PM CDT - Updated September 11 at 4:51 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Five men have been arrested as part of a drug bust conducted by East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office narcotics agents.

Search warrants were executed Wednesday, Sept. 11 at homes located in the 3300 block of Greenwell Street, the 5600 block of Clayton Street, and the 9300 block of Great Smokey Avenue. EBRSO officials believe the drug ring is run by a man named George Pikes, who was arrested as part of the bust.

EBRSO reports the following items were seized from the three homes:

  • 8.25 oz of heroin (street value of about $20,000)
  • $4,000 in cash
  • Colt 5.56 rifle
  • EA 5.56 rifle
  • SKS 7.62x39 rifle
  • Glock (17) 9mm handgun (stolen)
  • Taurus 9mm handgun
  • Ruger 45 caliber handgun (stolen)
  • Ballistic vest

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on numerous drug charges.

  • Thomas Aaron, 22
Thomas Aaron, DOB: 12/3/1996, is charged with possession of schedule I narcotics (heroin), possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Quinton Franklin, 25
Quinton Franklin, DOB: 3/8/1994, is charged with possession with the intent to distribute schedule I narcotics (heroin).
  • George Pikes, 26
George Pikes, DOB: 11/24/1993, is charged with felon in possession of a firearm (more charges to be added later).
  • Troy Pikes, 28
Troy Pikes, DOB: 3/1/1991, is charged with possession with the intent to distribute schedule I narcotics (heroin) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Devin Robinson, 23
Devin Robinson, DOB: 4/4/1996, is charged with possession with the intent to distribute schedule I narcotics (heroin), possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
“This is a big step in getting dangerous drugs and criminals off our streets,” Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said. “This Thor of operation preys on our young people and plagues our community with crime. I am very proud and grateful for the hard work put in by our deputies and the participating agencies.”

