The Velvet Cactus donating profits to Bahamas for hurricane relief

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s taco Tuesday and if you’re looking for a place to grab some tacos and help a good cause look no further than the Velvet Cactus.
According to a Facebook post from the Velvet Cactus, “We will be donating all profits from this day to help Bahamians with hurricane relief supplies,” according to the post.
The Bahamas was recently devastated when Hurricane Dorian made landfall on the island. Right now there is no power or running water and aid is slowly starting to arrive. Hurricane Dorian was parked for almost two days over the Bahamas.
The restaurant is encouraging the Baton Rouge community to come out and get some good food and drinks all while helping a good cause.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.