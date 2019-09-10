Target hiring more than 130,000 for holiday season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Do you hear sleigh bells ringing in the distance? The holidays are right around the corner and Target is looking to add more team members for the busy shopping season.
According to Target, they are looking to add more than 130,000 seasonal jobs across the country and supply chain.
So if you think you have what it takes to be a team member at Target you can apply here.
“We’re so excited to start welcoming our new seasonal hires, and give them opportunities to train and prepare with the rest of our team as we head into the busy holiday season,” says Melissa Kremer, chief human resources officer.
What kinds of roles are we looking to fill? There’s a variety of skills needed, from interacting with guests to making sure things run smoothly behind the scenes.
At Target stores they’re looking to hire 125,000 seasonal team members at our stores across the country this year, all positions will be starting off $13 an hour or more.
Target distribution centers are looking to hire about 8,000 seasonal team members at the 39 distribution locations located across the country.
Team members will be allowed to enjoy a range of benefits inlcuding:
- A 10% discount at Target stores and on Target.com
- An additional 20% wellness discount off fresh and frozen fruits and vegetables, Good & Gather Organic (beginning Sept. 15), C9 and Up & Up tobacco cessation products
- The opportunity to earn holiday pay on Thanksgiving and Christmas
- Flexible schedules allow team members to work a variety of hours.
If you’re interested in applying to become a Target team member you can see the full list of positions available here.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.