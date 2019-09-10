OUR TURN: Hagan family GoFundMe

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At last check, over $41,000 has been raised for the children and family of a tragic car accident after the LSU/GSU game.
Two Georgia Southern fans, Danny and Julie Hagan, lost their lives while traveling home. They were both alums and have 3 children that currently attend GSU.
LSU fan Michael Booth, of Mandeville, is the creator of a viral GoFundMe account for the family. Booth says after the GoFundMe was set up, he got in touch with a very close friend of the family, who helped set up a bank account in Georgia where donations are being received to help the children in the future.
More than 800 people have donated to the cause, some leaving messages along the way.
Rob on GoFundMe said, “We’re all football fans, and sometimes things are bigger than sports.” We couldn’t agree more.
