Officials encourage safety amid oppressive heat

Just after 11:30 Sunday night, all CFD companies along with an engine each from District Six and East Side responded to a working house fire on Greenforest. Crews initially attacked the fire from inside the home but were pulled out when conditions became too dangerous for interior operations. Firefighters transitioned to a “defensive attack” controlling the fire around 1:24 AM. The amount of fire, combined with the high temps and humidity, have taken a toll on firefighters, however there have been no injuries. The fire appeared to originate in the attic and an investigator is on scene. A second East Side engine and an engine from Zachary are covering two Central stations while a St George engine is covering an East Side Station.