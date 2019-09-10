New Terrace Avenue exit opening ‘soon,’ DOTD says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The project that will add a left exit onto Terrace Avenue from I-110 is expected to open “soon,” according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).
DOTD expected to have the ramp open by the end of August, but there isn’t much work left to do. Workers are putting finishing touches on drainage in the area and must stripe the ramp before a ribbon cutting can be held to officially open the exit.
The exit will loosen the bottleneck at the base of the bridge by giving drivers an alternative to the oft-criticized Washington Street exit. Right now, southbound drivers must merge across three lanes of traffic from I-110 to the Old South neighborhood.
It’s the only stretch of the interstate in the nation where traffic funnels to a single lane.
The project cost about $9 million and became possible when Louisiana received a federal grant for another project that freed up more state money.
DOTD did not specify a target date for the project’s completion.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.