Louisiana Gray Television stations announce statewide debate in governor’s race

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The six television stations in Louisiana, owned by Gray Television, will produce and air the final debate in the race for Louisiana Governor. “Election 2019: The Final Debate” will air live statewide from the KSLA News 12 Studios on Oct. 9, 2019 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on KSLA-Shreveport, WVUE-News Orleans, WAFB-Baton Rouge, KNOE-Monroe, KPLC-Lake Charles and KALB-Alexandria.
KSLA Anchor/Reporter Doug Warner is the moderator for the event. Jenifer Andrews-KNOE, Cynthia Arceneaux-KPLC, Steven Maxwell-KALB, Greg Meriwether-WAFB, and Sabrina Wilson-WVUE are the panelists.
Candidates will also have time to question one another.
The stations have extended a provisional invitation to participate to every candidate in the race – U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, Oscar “Omar” Dantzler, Governor John Bel Edwards, Gary Landrieu, Patrick Landry and Eddie Rispone.
All participants are required to achieve five percent or higher in a poll commissioned by Gray Television and its partners. The results, which will be released on Monday, Oct. 7, will be the final determination for participation.
Only the candidates, panelists, moderator and other television staff will be allowed in the studio during the debate. Media outlets in the state will be allowed to interview the candidates following the debate.
Election day is Saturday, Oct. 12.
Jayne Ruben, News Director at KSLA, is the contact person for the debate. You can reach her at jruben@ksla.com, (318) 677-6740 or (318) 470-1404.
