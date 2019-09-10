JJ Watt provides special moment for Morstead’s kids prior to kickoff

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - There’s no crying in football, well maybe sometimes.
According to a Twitter post from the Saints punter Thomas Morstead, JJ Watt was doing his usual pregame ritual of going around the stadium tossing the ball with young fans. Watt threw the ball to Morestead’s son Beckett and knocked the lollipop out. The post from Morestead then reads “bottom line, JJ made my kid cry,” according to the note on Twitter.
Moments later Watt ran over to crying Beckett and gave him his game gloves.
“Thanks for making an awesome memory for my boys. Apparently, the five-second rule holds true, even on the floor of the Superdome,” Morestead said in his post.
The Saints would go on and beat the Texans, 30-28 with help from Lutz who hit a 58-yard field goal.
