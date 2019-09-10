THE INVESTIGATORS: Two BRPD officers undergo training after racially insensitive emails surface

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two Baton Rouge Police Department officers had to undergo sensitivity training after emails surfaced showing they both engaged in racist and expletive-filled rants in taxpayer-funded emails.
In the emails from 2014 and 2015, the officers appear to be complaining about a training. One of the emails read, “I had on f**king module left and now I’ll probably have to start over… f**king n-word.”
In a separate email, a different BRPD officer fired off another hate-filled rant to an officer at another department.
That emails reads, “ My blood is boiling but I will kill them with kindness. No n-word will ever bring me down.”
All of the racially insensitive emails were uncovered by New Orleans attorney William Most who claims they speak to a much larger issue with race within the city’s police force. BRPD deputy chief, Jonny Dunnam, though says this was an isolated incident that he believes does not reflect the department.
"I think we've turned the page,” said Dunnam. “I think our officers know what's expected of them and that they plan on not doing that again and not using that type of language."
Both officer behind the emails were ordered to attend special sensitivity training on dehumanizing black men and boys. Dumman tells WAFB that the officers have already completed that program.
This is the latest in a string on racially-charged situations within BRPD in recent years, including two officers pictured in a department-issued yearbook wearing blackface from 25 years ago and more recent allegations that black officers are treated more favorably when it comes to discipline.
The chief dismissed those claims saying that the data simply does not support any type of disparity between discipline among officers when it comes to race.
Federal officials recently lifted a decades-old consent decree from the department which for years called out the force for not hiring enough minorities to reflect the diverse communities they serve. WAFB’s Scottie Hunter will have more on those emails and the attorney who uncovered them tonight on 9News at 10.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.