10 inmates injured in lightning strike while playing flag football

CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Corrections (DOC) says ten inmates were injured in a lightning strike Monday, Sept. 9 while outside playing flag football.
The inmates were outside playing flag football at David Wade Correctional Center in Homer around 6 p.m. when the lightning struck, DOC officials say. Emergency personnel say ten inmates were transported to area hospitals. One sustained critical injuries, while the others are considered to have non-life-threatening injuries.
DOC officials say the lightning strike came with no warning, as it is department policy to bring inmates inside when dangerous weather approaches. DOC goes on to say the names/locations of the inmates will not be released for their security.
