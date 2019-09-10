Gov. Edwards requests SBA assistance for those impacted by Hurricane Barry in 3 parishes

If the disaster declaration is made, federal low-interest disaster loans will be made available to businesses, non-profits, homeowners, and renters. These loans can be used to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, personal property, machinery, equipment, inventory, and business assets. SBA loans of up to $200,000 would be available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged real estate, while SBA permit loans of up to $40,000 would be available to repair or replace personal property.