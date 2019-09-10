FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Above normal temps, little rainfall expected for the week

By Diane Deaton | September 10, 2019 at 4:54 AM CDT - Updated September 10 at 4:54 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a rather active weather evening for some, FIRST ALERT Doppler radar is mainly quiet on this Tuesday morning – and only a few spotty to isolated showers anticipated for later today.

In the meantime, it’s much more comfortable out-the-door; temperatures in the mid 70°s and no early “heat index” in the mid 80°s like yesterday – under partly cloudy skies, our afternoon high will top out at 93° (today’s record high, 98° set in 1905).

Overnight, generally dry and mild – a low in the mid 70°s; tomorrow, very little change – only limited rainfall, hot – a high of 94°.

