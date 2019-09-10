FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry, hot days ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rain chances will stay low (at 20% or less) for the next several days as upper level ridging over the southeast U.S. remains in control. That same dome of high pressure will also mean above normal temperatures for the next few days, with many WAFB neighborhoods reaching the mid 90s each afternoon through Friday.
That upper ridge is expected to shift eastward and over the western Atlantic during the weekend, opening the opportunity for scattered afternoon showers and storms Sunday. After that, the First Alert Forecast keeps scattered rains in the daily outlook for most or all of next week. In addition, with the rains returning, daytime highs will drop back down into the upper 80s to low 90s.
In the tropics, Gabrielle has transitioned into a non-tropical system as it tracks to the northeast and over the cooler waters of the North Atlantic.
Elsewhere in the basin, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring three disturbances, but none show serious development potential anytime soon.
A Tropical wave southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands and a disturbance about 800 miles east of the Lesser Antilles are both posted with just a 20% chance of development over the next five days.
The third area of interest is currently southeast of The Bahamas and is expected to track to the northwest and enter the Gulf over the next three to five days. However, the NHC lists that low pressure area with a five-day development chance of just 30%. While it appears unlikely to become a tropical cyclone, this disturbance could contribute to our local rains Sunday.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.