Expungement event in Plaquemine scheduled for Sept. 14

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - RAX Worldwide is hosting an expungement event in Plaquemine on Saturday, Sept. 14.
The event will be held at the City of Plaquemine Activity Center, located at 58243 Fort St., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A team of lawyers will be on hand to assist those with damaging records.
“RAX would like to ensure that all individuals, despite their past, have equal opportunities of success,” stated a press release about the event.
The release also states, “An expungement is the process by which record of criminal conviction is destroyed or sealed from the state or federal repository. When an expungement is granted, the person whose record is expunged may, for most purposes, treat the event as if it never occurred.”
