Deputies identify suspect in reported bank robbery on Siegen Lane

Deputies identify suspect in reported bank robbery on Siegen Lane
Dillon Williams was arrested by EBRSO deputies on Sept. 10, 2019. He is accused of robbing the Regions Bank on Siegen Lane. (Source: East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Gremillion | September 10, 2019 at 1:33 PM CDT - Updated September 10 at 2:59 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies say one man is in custody after a reported bank robbery at the Regions Bank on Siegen Lane.

Casey Hicks, a spokesperson for the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, said Dillon Williams is accused of walking into the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money.

The teller gave Williams the money and Williams ran out the bank. Williams allegedly hide a hat and jacket he wore during the alleged robbery behind a nearby business.

Surveillance Photos provided by EBRSO allegedly show Dillon Williams robbing the Regions Bank on Siegen Lane on Sept. 10, 2019.
Surveillance Photos provided by EBRSO allegedly show Dillon Williams robbing the Regions Bank on Siegen Lane on Sept. 10, 2019. (Source: East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)
Surveillance Photos provided by EBRSO allegedly show Dillon Williams robbing the Regions Bank on Siegen Lane on Sept. 10, 2019.
Surveillance Photos provided by EBRSO allegedly show Dillon Williams robbing the Regions Bank on Siegen Lane on Sept. 10, 2019. (Source: East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)
Deputies responded to a bank robbery on Siegen Lane on Sept. 10, 2019.
Deputies responded to a bank robbery on Siegen Lane on Sept. 10, 2019. (Source: WAFB)

Deputies arrived on scene and set up a perimeter. Hicks said deputies apprehended Williams in a nearby neighborhood in less than one hour after they arrived on scene.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.