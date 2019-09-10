Deputies identify suspect in reported bank robbery on Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies say one man is in custody after a reported bank robbery at the Regions Bank on Siegen Lane.
Casey Hicks, a spokesperson for the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, said Dillon Williams is accused of walking into the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money.
The teller gave Williams the money and Williams ran out the bank. Williams allegedly hide a hat and jacket he wore during the alleged robbery behind a nearby business.
Deputies arrived on scene and set up a perimeter. Hicks said deputies apprehended Williams in a nearby neighborhood in less than one hour after they arrived on scene.
