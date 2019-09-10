Driver killed, 7 children injured in school bus crash in Benton County, Miss.

BENTON COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A school bus driver is dead and seven children are injured after a crash in Benton County, Mississippi, on Tuesday morning.
Mississippi Highway Patrol confirmed the driver was killed in the crash and seven children were injured.
A medical helicopter was called to the scene to rush three injured children to the hospital. Those children were taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis. The other three were taken to the hospital via ambulance. The children range from 7 to 13 years old.
The crash happened near Highway 72 and Whippoorwill Road. It’s unclear what caused the crash, but the bus ended up rolled over on the side of the road. Benton County Schools Superintendent Steve Bostick said he believes the driver had some kind of medical emergency.
Bostick identified the driver as Chester Cole, who has been working for the district for five years. Bostick said Cole was trusted and dependable.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
