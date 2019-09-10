Coach Odums previews Edward Waters College

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern head coach Dawson Odums will preview this weekend’s home opener against Edward Waters College on Tuesday.
The Jaguars are 0-2 this season, but played good enough to win at McNeese (34-28) and were competitive against unbeaten Memphis (55-24).
The Jags will host Edward Waters College in the Pete Richardson Classic at 6 p.m. Saturday in A.W. Mumford Stadium.
The Tigers (0-1) lost their season opener to Morehouse 26-20.
Backup quarterback Jayshawn Francis went 7-10 passing for 76 yards and Tyberious Horne led all receivers with five receptions for 114 yards.
Cameron McClain led the EWC defense with eight tackles (2.0 for loss), Jalen Thomas had five tackles, while Derek Nicholson and Treon Patrick each had four tackles.
