Burger King, Popeyes to host job fair, look to hire 300+ people at 30 restaurants in Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - GPS Hospitality is hosting a job fair in the hopes of hiring more than 300 people at its Burger King and Popeyes locations in and around Baton Rouge.
The job fair will be held Thursday, Sept. 12 from 9 to 11 a.m. and from 2 to 6 p.m. Applicants should click here to find the closest GPS Hospitality restaurant in their area. Those interested can interview in-person or apply online.
GPS Hospitality offers “work today, get paid tomorrow” via the Instant Pay app, as well as quality training, flexible work hours, and opportunities for growth. After one year of full-time employment, employees are eligible for accrued paid vacation. Managers are also eligible to get performance-driven monetary bonuses, benefits, and other perks.
