BREC hosting meeting to move forward with Zoo, Greenwood Park master plan

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BREC is moving another step forward towards improving Greenwood Community Park and the Baton Rouge Zoo.
Less than a month ago, BREC hosted a celebration for the community to see their vision of what’s in store. At that event, Baton Rouge residents were able to see how Greenwood Park and the zoo are coming back to life.
Tuesday, BREC is hosting a public advisory committee meeting. It’s an opportunity for people to sit in and listen as they move forward in the process. The meeting is open to the public, but there will not be a public comment portion.
From here, the staff will make a recommendation to the advisory committee to approve the final master plan. It’ll then go up for approval before the commission later this month.
Officials want to have the zoo’s entrance open up at Hwy. 19, and install a giraffe feeding exhibit and an underwater hippo area.
As for Greenwood, the plan is to expand the park to add zip-lining, mini-golf courses, and a boardwalk connecting the park and the zoo so visitors can access both easily.
BREC wants to incorporate natural elements of the state’s resources and show off Louisiana’s ecology.
The meeting is open to the public and begins at 4 p.m. at the BREC Administrative Offices on Florida Boulevard.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.