Ascension Parish deputies make appearance at 2-year-old birthday party

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office made one child’s birthday party even more special.
Lt. Richard Boe and Stagg Sergeant Chet Chambless attended a 2-year-old’s police-themed birthday party.
In a series of pictures posted to APSO’s Facebook page, the birthday kid was seen sitting inside an official unit with the lights on, and talking with the deputies dressed in a police vest and hat, complete with megaphone and a baton.
“Thank you for allowing us to be a part of your celebration,” the Facebook post read.
