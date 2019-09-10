Ascension Parish deputies make appearance at 2-year-old birthday party

Ascension Parish deputies make appearance at 2-year-old birthday party
Two APSO deputies made one birthday party even more special. (Source: APSO)
By Mykal Vincent | September 10, 2019 at 8:13 AM CDT - Updated September 10 at 8:19 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office made one child’s birthday party even more special.

Lt. Richard Boe and Stagg Sergeant Chet Chambless attended a 2-year-old’s police-themed birthday party.

Two APSO deputies made one birthday party even more special.
Two APSO deputies made one birthday party even more special. (Source: APSO)

In a series of pictures posted to APSO’s Facebook page, the birthday kid was seen sitting inside an official unit with the lights on, and talking with the deputies dressed in a police vest and hat, complete with megaphone and a baton.

“Thank you for allowing us to be a part of your celebration,” the Facebook post read.

Two APSO deputies made one birthday party even more special.
Two APSO deputies made one birthday party even more special. (Source: APSO)
Two APSO deputies made one birthday party even more special.
Two APSO deputies made one birthday party even more special. (Source: APSO)

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.