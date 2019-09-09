WR Austin Carr among inactives for Saints-Texans game

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - In a crowded receiver room, Austin Carr was the odd man out tonight when the Saints face the Texans.
The other inactives for the Saints are: cornerback Ken Crawley, safety Saquan Hampton, linebacker Craig Robertson, offensive tackle Ethan Greenidge, defensive lineman Mario Edwards and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins.
The Saints will have five wide receivers active for the contest: Michael Thomas, Ted Ginn, Jr., Tre’Quan Smith, Deonte Harris, and Keith Kirkwood.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.