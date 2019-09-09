World Series winning Little League team treated at La. Governor’s Mansion

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards hosted the Eastbank All-Stars from River Ridge, La. Sunday, Sept. 8 at the Louisiana Governor’s Mansion.
The team, unfazed by the bright lights on a global stage, has been consistently authentic during the pageantry their performance earned. So, if anything, the reception at the Governor’s Mansion was more proof that boys will be boys no matter the setting.
“Ninety-six degrees and they’re [outside] playing basketball instead of staying [inside] in the A/C. That’s what 12-year-olds do,” said Edwards.
However, those 12-years-olds do recognize that what they did is extraordinary. Over six thousand teams across the globe try for a championship every year, and for the first time, the champs are from Louisiana.
The event Sunday night won’t be the last time the team exchanges the dugout bench for fine upholstery.
A spokeswoman for House Republican Whip Steve Scalise, who represents Louisiana’s first congressional district, said Scalise immediately called President Trump to host the team for a victory celebration after their win. The spokeswoman said President Trump was “thrilled” at the news.
In a tweet posted to his account, President Trump officially acknowledged that he’d be extending an invitation to the team.
Still, it wasn’t the history or glamour that impressed the team most tonight, but the custom Louisiana-made Marucci bats they were awarded for their feat.
And, the boy we’re left stunned by their meal: the only Popeyes chicken sandwiches available in the world.
The Governor says the rewards are only a few of what should be many the boys receive not for their athleticism, but for the way they represented the state - never shaken, always polite, and truly Louisianan.
Team Louisiana came away championship game with the 8-0 win to earn the title. This is the first time a team from Louisiana has won the Little League World Series.
