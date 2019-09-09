WANTED: Armed and dangerous teen accused of shooting into parents’ house with semi-automatic rifle

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a teenager accused of shooting into his parents’ house after getting into an argument with his stepfather.
Officials with WBRSO say Jacolby Dwayne Davis, 19, and his stepfather got into a physical fight at a home in the 900 block of Esperanza Drive in Port Allen, when Davis went out to his car and retrieved a semi-automatic AR-15 style rifle and reportedly shot three times into his mother and stepfather’s house. Deputies say video surveillance from the house captured Davis’ actions on camera.
WBRSO says Davis is 6′ 3″ tall, weighs about 190 lbs, has black and gold hair, and has multiple tattoos on both arms. Officials say he should be considered armed and dangerous. Davis drives a silver 2015 Honda Accord with Louisiana license plate number 270 CEI.
Anyone with information on Davis’ whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or WBRSO at 225-343-9234.
