Unloaded gun found in 7th grader’s backpack at Westdale Middle

EBRSO says an anonymous student told a school administrator that the student in question had a gun. The administrator was able to find the gun inside a 14-year-old student’s backpack. The student reportedly claimed the gun belong to another 13-year-old student. The second student claimed he took it from home sometime the week prior and that when he showed it to the 14-year-old, he threatened a third student, who has not been charged, to not tell anyone about the gun.