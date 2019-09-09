Suspect racks up nearly $1,500 in fraudulent charges after allegedly stealing credit card from doctor’s office

Suspect racks up nearly $1,500 in fraudulent charges after allegedly stealing credit card from doctor’s office
The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a woman accused of stealing a credit card from an employee of a doctor's office. (Source: Baton Rouge Police Department)
By Nick Gremillion | September 9, 2019 at 12:46 PM CDT - Updated September 9 at 12:46 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman accused of charging nearly $1,500 on a stolen credit card.

Investigators believe the suspect stole the credit card from an employee’s purse at the Dermatology Clinic at 5326 O’Donovan Drive on Aug. 6. The suspect then used the stolen credit card at several local businesses and racked up about $1,450 in charges.

Anyone with any information on the identity of these suspects is urged to call the Financial Crimes Division of BRPD at 389-3871 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the woman who allegedly stole a credit card from an employee's purse at the Dermatology Clinic in Baton Rouge, La., on Aug. 6, 2019.
The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the woman who allegedly stole a credit card from an employee's purse at the Dermatology Clinic in Baton Rouge, La., on Aug. 6, 2019. (Source: Baton Rouge Police Department)

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.