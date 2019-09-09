POLICE: Slidell man busted with nearly 4 kg of heroin in Port Allen

Louisiana State Police says on Sunday, Sept. 8, troopers arrested Jerry Mosley, 40, of Slidell, after a traffic stop on I-10. LSP says just before 10 a.m., troopers stopped a 2017 Ford Fiesta was was headed east on I-10 near Port Allen. During the traffic stop, troopers became suspicious of criminal activity. Troopers say while speaking with him, Mosley tried to run from the scene. He was quickly caught and taken into custody. After being arrested, troopers report finding nearly 4 kg of heroin in Mosley's car.