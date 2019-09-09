LSU set to unveil statue of Skip Bertman

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU announced Monday it will unveil a statue of legendary baseball coach Skip Bertman.
The ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Friday near the home plate entrance of Alex Box Stadium. The event is open to the public.
Bertman was the head baseball coach for the Tigers from 1984-2001. He was also the athletic director from 2001-2008. As a coach, he led LSU to five national championships (1991, 1993, 1996, 1997, 2000) and seven SEC championships.
Bertman finished his 18-season career with a record of 870-330-3 and still holds the mark for highest winning percentage (.724) in the SEC.
Bertman guided the Tigers to 11 College World Series appearances and 16 NCAA Tournament appearances. He was named National Coach of the Year six times (1986, 1991, 1993, 1996, 1997, 2000) and SEC Coach of the Year seven times (1986, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997).
