Long-time Baton Rouge business celebrates milestone

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge business celebrated a major milestone Monday morning.
The Michael Foster Project lead a second line through Pod Pack International. The Baton Rouge company makes single serve coffee pods, which have exploded in popularity. On Monday, Sept. 9, the company celebrated the one billionth pod to come off its production line. Their CEO says incentives from the city and state helped them expand to 100 employees.
“We saw the vision, but we weren’t quite ready with the capital to go after it, and with the state incentives and the local incentives, it gave us the confidence that they would support us and we knew what we needed to do,” said Tom Martin, CEO of Pod Pack International.
Pod Pack has been in Baton Rouge for 19 years. They operate out of a $10 million facility on Airline Highway. Monday’s one billionth pod was dedicated to a former employee named Kyle Gatzke. He recently lost his life in a car crash.
The business was also recently listed on LSU’s 2019 list of top 100 fastest growing businesses owned/operated by Tiger alums.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.