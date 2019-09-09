FIRST ALERT FORECAST: No Heat Advisory

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It is indeed a warm, sticky September morning but at least a Heat Advisory will *not* be in effect today.
That’s not to say it won’t be hot and humid, just not AS hot and humid as the past several days; in the pre-dawn hours, there’s still a “feels like” temperature in the mid 80°s – our actual high today will top out in the mid 90°s – a “bit” cooler because of the potential of a few scattered showers (30% coverage).
Overnight, partly cloudy – spotty/isolated rain – a low in the mid 70°s; tomorrow, partly cloudy and hot, a few isolated showers, SE winds, a daytime high of 93°.
