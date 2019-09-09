FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Above normal temps, little rainfall expected for the week

An area of low pressure to the north-northeast of Hispaniola is expected to track to towards The Bahamas and then Florida, but development chances are currently listed at just 20% over the next three to five days. Once considered a likely candidate to become the next named storm, Invest 94L is now only given a 30% chance of development over the next five days as it slowly tracks westward towards the Caribbean. And lastly, a new tropical wave recently moving off the African continent is also listed with just a 30% chance for development over the next five days.