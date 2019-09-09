FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Above normal temps, little rainfall expected for the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We had a couple of passing t-showers in the WAFB region Monday, but most neighborhoods simply stayed hot, muggy, and dry. Probably the day’s biggest weather story was that we did NOT reach the upper 90s Monday, breaking the run of record and near-record temperatures recorded Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
While WAFB communities may be done with Heat Advisories and afternoons in the upper 90s, temperatures will remain above normal this week. An upper level ridge will sit over the southeastern U.S. through the week. That should result in lots of sunshine, with very limited rainfall through the next four to five days. Morning starts through the work week will be in the mid 70s across metro Baton Rouge, with afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s. The latest First Alert Forecast sets daily rain chances at a modest 10% to 20% through Friday.
Heading into the weekend, even Saturday stays mostly dry, with rain chances at just 20%. By contrast, the Storm Team does anticipate rain chances Sunday at 40% to 50%. Highs both weekend days will be in the low 90s.
We are still waiting on that first significant autumn front, the sign that summer heat is on the way out. Unfortunately, the Storm Team’s 10-day forecast offers little sign of cooler weather. While the First Alert forecast into next week does include scattered, mainly afternoon t-showers through Thursday at least, highs will remain in the low 90s.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to post advisories for Tropical Storm Gabrielle, but Gabrielle is headed to the northeast and over ever-cooler North Atlantic waters. The NHC is also highlighting three areas for potential development, including Invest 94L. However, none of these three areas are any immediate threat.
An area of low pressure to the north-northeast of Hispaniola is expected to track to towards The Bahamas and then Florida, but development chances are currently listed at just 20% over the next three to five days. Once considered a likely candidate to become the next named storm, Invest 94L is now only given a 30% chance of development over the next five days as it slowly tracks westward towards the Caribbean. And lastly, a new tropical wave recently moving off the African continent is also listed with just a 30% chance for development over the next five days.
